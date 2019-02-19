WATCH: Kamala Harris gives awkward response when asked about Jussie Smollett claims

Kamala Harris had no problem using inflammatory rhetoric to tie the #JussieSmollettHoax to @realDonaldTrump & his supporters. Now that she has the facts, why can’t she even remember her divisive language? Why is she giggling about it? pic.twitter.com/imY8lxm89m — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 18, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared to be caught off guard Monday when she was asked about the latest developments in the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

During an appearance at a bookstore in Concord, N.H., a female reporter asked the senator from California if she wanted to amend a tweet from Jan. 29, in which she said Smollett was the victim of “an attempted modern day lynching” and called the actor “one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know.” Harris has also used the Smollett attack to push legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

“Which tweet? What tweet?” Harris asked. As the reporter specified the tweet in question, Harris appeared to look around for a campaign staffer before responding.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

"OK, so, I will say this about that case," she said. "I think that the facts are still unfolding, and, um, I'm very, um, concerned about obviously, the initial, um, allegation that he made about what might have happened.