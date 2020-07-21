WATCH: Kamala Harris debuts her new face, teeth and ‘lightened skin’ on Al Sharpton’s show—the reviews aren’t good

Share:

It looks like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) got some work done on her face….I mean, A LOT of work.

She has that Hillary Clinton freshly-buffed-and-lifted look, to include brand-new-looking teeth. Some people say her skin is even lighter.

There’s not a wrinkle to be had (except if you look at her neck) and there appears to be either cheek implants or two boulders under her skin – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.