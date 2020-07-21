WATCH: Kamala Harris debuts her new face, teeth and ‘lightened skin’ on Al Sharpton’s show—the reviews aren’t good

It looks like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) got some work done on her face….I mean, A LOT of work.
She has that Hillary Clinton freshly-buffed-and-lifted look, to include brand-new-looking teeth. Some people say her skin is even lighter.
Kamala Harris is the Gretchen Whitmer of Nancy Pelosis
What the hell happened to her face?
Is that even her?
— Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 19, 2020
I had to hold off on my “elective” knee replacement but #KamalaHarris was allowed to get the worst facelift known to man during the #COVIDー19 #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/4T6RWI6uSg
— ᏦᎪᏆ’s ᏞᎥfᎬ Ꭵs mᎾsᏆᎬsᏆ ᎥmᏢᎾᏒᏆᎪᏁᏆ (@lysolmehead2toe) July 19, 2020
There’s not a wrinkle to be had (except if you look at her neck) and there appears to be either cheek implants or two boulders under her skin – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --