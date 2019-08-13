WATCH: Kamala Harris calls out Bingo numbers at old folks home

Some candidates will do absolutely ANYTHING for votes.

Kamala Harris wrapped up her bus trip across Iowa today by reading off bingo numbers to old folks in Muscatine.

“B-7!” she announced in one clip.

“I’m here to answer any questions you might have, but other than that— I’m here to play some Bingo!” she said. – READ MORE

