WATCH: Kamala Harris calls out Bingo numbers at old folks home

Some candidates will do absolutely ANYTHING for votes.

Kamala Harris wrapped up her bus trip across Iowa today by reading off bingo numbers to old folks in Muscatine.

h/t ⁦@deepa_shivaram⁩, sending in this magic moment: “B7!” ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ is calling out #s for bingo in Iowa. She said: “I’m here to answer any questions you might have, but other than that— I’m here to play some Bingo!” Day 5 Iowa bus tour pic.twitter.com/ECENQQl9Rd — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) August 12, 2019

“B-7!” she announced in one clip.

“I’m here to answer any questions you might have, but other than that— I’m here to play some Bingo!” she said. – READ MORE