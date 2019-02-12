WATCH: Kamala Harris Admits To Smoking Weed — She Even Inhaled

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris revealed on Monday that she smoked marijuana when she was a student in college at Howard University.

The 2020 presidential contender dispelled rumors that she opposes marijuana legalization while on Power 105.1’s radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

“Look, I joke about it, half-joking, half of my family is from Jamaica,” Harris said, “Are you kidding me?”

“I have and I inhaled, I did inhale,” the California senator said when she was asked if she had ever smoked. “It was a long time ago, but yes. I just broke news.”

“Listen, I think that it gives more people joy,” Harris added. “We need more joy.”

Harris announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that she is officially throwing her hat into the ring and seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020.

During her campaign kick off event, Harris spoke about various issues such as Medicare for all, universal pre-K and climate change, however, racism and police brutality was a theme thread throughout the more than 35 minute campaign speech.

Leading up to her presidential announcement, the first-term senator had been actively elevating her national profile. Harris spent more money on Facebook ads during the summer than any other senator despite not being up for re-election in November 2018, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

If elected, Harris would be the United States’ first female president. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran, but lost to President Donald Trump in 2016.

