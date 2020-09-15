WATCH: Kamala Harris accidentally touts plans under a ‘Harris administration’ during virtual roundtable

Kamala HarrisJoe Biden‘s running mate in the 2020 election, raised eyebrows on Monday evening after she accidentally touted economic plans under a “Harris administration.”

Speaking during a virtual roundtable with small business owners in Arizona, Harris vowed that they will have an ally in the White House with the campaign’s “Build Back Better” initiative.

However, the California senator appeared to briefly suggest that she was at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” she said. She quickly clarified, “The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.” – READ MORE

