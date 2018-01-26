WATCH: Justice Department Spokeswoman Mocks CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores mocked CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Thursday for his “unproductive line of questioning” when he badgered her about the existence of an FBI “secret society.”

Cuomo asked Flores about a text message exchanged between two anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI employees that referred to a “secret society.” When Cuomo repeatedly asked Flores if GOP lawmakers were spreading unjustified doubts about the FBI, she said he “should understand why” Americans are “disturbed” by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s thousands of text messages.

“Chris, what [the lawmakers] believe is that we have a lot of text messages that a lot of Americans are disturbed by, including Americans in Congress,” Flores said on CNN’s “New Day.” “And I think you should understand why they are. You’ve seen a lot of them, too.” – READ MORE

While the media loves when Democrats “burn” the president with a clever comment, they can’t handle it when he does the same back at them.

Before last Saturday’s “Women’s March,” Trump sent out praise for the protesters by noting the great strides the economy has made for women, under his presidency. Many on the left complained that Trump had “missed the point,” of the anti-Trump march, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who whined about the clever tweet on his show, Cuomo Primetime January 22.

But Cuomo was offended by Trump’s snarky take on the left-wing protest. “You know that’s not why they were marching,” he lectured Conway.

He continued complaining about how “insulting” it was for Trump to be poking fun at an event that was literally organized to protest his election, last year. – READ MORE

CNN star Chris Cuomo took to Twitter and belittled a viewer’s concerns about illegal immigration on Monday, asking, “Who teaches you guys this tripe?”

The social media thread started on Sunday when Cuomo wrote, “Honest question: how is wanting to help dreamers become citizens, being anti-American citizens?” A user responded, “When you put those who have entered the US illegally before US citizens. Remember that the government cannot give anything to someone that it hasn’t taken from another.”

The anti-Trump Cuomo didn’t appreciate the comment and responded to his 1.2 million followers, mocking the comment as “tripe” and dismissing someone simply for having opposing viewers.

“Who teaches you guys this tripe? America can’t be about us vs them,” Cuomo tweeted. “Diversity is our advantage, remember?”

Earlier on Monday, Cuomo also sided with illegal immigrants during an on-air conversation with White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, claiming the GOP philosophy on border security and DACA is proof Republicans don’t care about DREAMers. – READ MORE

Sparks flew during Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time when White House adviser Kellyanne Conway sparred with rude and demeaning host Chris Cuomo as they discussed the news of the day. But during one particular section, Conway took Cuomo to task for twisting the facts about the administration’s response to the opioid crisis and the border wall’s effectiveness on drug trafficking. “Be an apple, don’t be a banana,” she quipped, harkening back to a ridiculous CNN promotional ad.

Cuomo was a staunch supporter of the anti-Trump “Resistance,” so it really wasn’t a surprise when he claimed that the administration wasn’t doing anything to stop the opioid crisis damaging America. “Have you given funding to New Hampshire to fight opioids since you got in there? No,” he spat in a rage. “Yes, we have. What are you talking about,” Conway responded in shock.

“Do you know what the Cures Act is? Do you know what the SAMHSA grants do? Do you have any idea? I doubt it,” Conway chided. “I do, but the money has to get on the ground and it has to be put to work and that’s not happening yet the way it needs to be. That’s my point,” he angrily argued. The fact was, the Trump administration had declared the opioid crisis a national health emergency, which allowed for federal agencies to award additional grant money to fight the epidemic. If Cuomo wanted more funding he should listen to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who said that’s Congress’ job. – READ MORE