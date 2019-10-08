WATCH: Julián Castro Escorts Migrants to Southern Border; Agents Return Them All to Mexico

Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro escorted a group of migrants to the United States-Mexico border, but they were all returned to Mexico.

On Monday, Castro traveled to the Brownsville, Texas, region of the southern border where he escorted 13 migrants in Mexico to U.S. Border Patrol agents in an effort to get them released into the interior of the country while their asylum claims were adjudicated.

For Donald Trump, the cruelty is the point. His immigration agenda has created the conditions on our border—conditions only bound to get worse. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/Uq57Ubc8XZ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 7, 2019

The Texas Civil Rights Project confirmed that all the migrants escorted to the border by Castro were returned to Mexico as part of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Castro said the migrants identify as “members of the LGTBQ community” who have been “beat up,” and one is disabled.

“We presented them to these border agents and said that they should not be … they should not be in Mexico,” Castro said.

“The Trump administration has chosen cruelty,” Castro said. In a separate post, Castro accused Trump of purposefully “killing people.” – READ MORE