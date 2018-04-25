View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Judge Napolitano Says There’s ‘No Question’ Democrats Tried To Frame President Trump

Posted on
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano accused Democrats of trying to frame President Donald Trump, Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“It looks like a brazen plot simply to frame the President of the United States,” said host Steve Doocy about the Russia probe.

“Yes, it does,” Napolitano replied. “It looks like it was commenced by his most virulent political enemies. Particularly Sid Blumenthal who’s sort of the fixer if you will, for Hillary Clinton and that branch of the Democratic Party.” – READ MORE

