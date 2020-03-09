WATCH: Judge Judy Calls Bernie Sanders’ ‘Revolution’ a ‘Joke’

Judy Sheindlin, who is known for her role on television as “Judge Judy” slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) political movement during an interview on MSNBC.

Sheindlin said, “Nobody wants to leave this country, it may need tweaking. America is the land of opportunity, it’s a place where you can have big dreams, where you can be the hero of your own story. Where you can look to realize that American dream.”

Judge Judy labels Bernie’s socialist revolution “a joke,” MSNBC’s @SRuhle feebly attempts to defend him pic.twitter.com/kIRwv6dflu — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 3, 2020

Moments later, she added, “Senator Sanders’ revolution is not what this country needs. It’s a revolution that, A, is a joke, because it is fiscally impossible, and, B, wherever it has been tried on a large scale it’s failed.” – READ MORE

