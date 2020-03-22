WATCH: Judge Jeanine Give Four Amazing Reasons Why the Economy Will Come ‘Roaring Back’ Under Trump

“I don’t have all the answers, but there are four things I know for sure. Number one, we will get through this,” Pirro said. “Remember, we’re Americans born of a revolution. Fight is in our DNA. America is at her best when she’s tested. She’s strong, determined, and has the mettle to get through anything.”

Her second point predicted that the economy will bounce back after taking a hit amid the outbreak.

“Number two, when we get through this, we will be stronger than ever,” Pirro argued. “Economists agree that once this virus plateaus, as it has in other countries, our economy will come roaring back.”

Pirro’s third point called attention to the solidarity found during the crisis, praising President Trump for uniting people.

“Number three, we are finding common ground in unusual places,” she said. “The president has brought together former competitors to fight this together, all focused on America’s common enemy. Companies and workers are volunteering, even though they’re suffering financially.”

She finished her opening remarks by referencing the “purpose” and “faith” found in recent weeks.

“Number four, we are getting close to our humanity, our faith, and our purpose in life. The silence of isolation is deafening,” Pirro said. “And it is forcing us to think about our purpose. We are social beings, but maybe the silver lining will be the time we have to self-examine, reflect, and get closer to our creator.” – READ MORE

