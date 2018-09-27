    True Pundit

    WATCH: Juanita Broaddrick Just Scorched Feinstein & Pals Who Enabled Bill Clinton to Rape Women

    “Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) says not even a single Democrat would read her deposition or hear her story.

    She tells @ericbolling about her experience fighting the Democrat “double standard.” — CRTV

    Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin. And Pals. Simply phonies based on today’s Capitol Hill circus. Just ask Juanita Broaddrick.

