WATCH: Juanita Broaddrick Just Scorched Feinstein & Pals Who Enabled Bill Clinton to Rape Women

“Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) says not even a single Democrat would read her deposition or hear her story.

She tells @ericbolling about her experience fighting the Democrat “double standard.” — CRTV

Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin. And Pals. Simply phonies based on today’s Capitol Hill circus. Just ask Juanita Broaddrick.

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) says not even a single Democrat would read her deposition or hear her story. She tells @ericbolling about her experience fighting the Democrat “double standard.” Watch the full interview ==> https://t.co/b1QlO3Jhoe pic.twitter.com/9ofIbTytaQ — CRTV (@CRTV) September 27, 2018

