WATCH: Joy Reid says only Fox viewers have heard of MS-13. Parents of girl killed by the gang hit back.

MSNBC host Joy Reid on Tuesday night said that only viewers of Fox News know about MS-13, and couldn’t understand why President Donald Trump spoke of the dangerous gang during his State of the Union address.

The parents of one of the slain teenagers appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday night, where they spoke with the show’s host, Laura Ingraham.

The slain teen’s mom, Elizabeth Alvarado, expressed her astonishment over Reid’s comments, saying she had “no words” over the Reid’s remarks. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

During MSNBC’s coverage of the State of the Union, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid stated MS-13 “a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” that President Trump made sound like the biggest threat facing America. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During an interview with Florida Senator Marco Rubio on Wednesday’s CBS This Morning, co-host Gayle King claimed it was “offensive” for President Trump to highlight the victims of MS-13 gang violence during the State of the Union address and argued that he was trying to paint all immigrants as criminals. The Republican lawmaker immediately called out her unfair accusation.

King fretted: “Senator, many people took offense when he seemed to tie the Dreamers to MS-13 gang members. He – you know, he introduced the family who had lost two of their daughters and he seemed to tie the two together. Did that trouble you?” Rubio dismissed the slanted characterization of the President’s comments: “No, I understand why people get upset, you know, about that. But in the end,I’m not sure that’s justified. That’s like saying, you know, you can’t criticize the mafia because they’re Italian-American.”

“I mean, the bottom line is MS-13 is an evil, horrifying organization that’s killing and hurting people all over the country,” he added.– READ MORE