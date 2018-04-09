WATCH: Joy Reid Fantasizes About Trump Barricading Himself In The White House, Refusing To Testify

Imagine just tossing around the idea of @realDonaldTrump barricading himself inside the White House and then being dragged out by U.S. Marshalls… This is insane rhetoric. Cc: @JoyAnnReid & @nickakerman pic.twitter.com/aI4Jc8Sc1f — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) April 8, 2018

MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday wondered if President Donald Trump might barricade himself inside the White House if he were subpoenaed to testify before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury.

“Normally, a person who refuses to testify before a grand jury winds up being incarcerated for the time period of the grand jury, which can be up to 18 months,” former Watergate lawyer Nicholas Akerman told Reid. “So, one way to enforce it is to have Donald Trump taken by the federal marshals and put in federal prison until he testifies.”

Reid then wondered what would happen if the president simply refused to let federal marshals into the White House to arrest him. “What if he refuses to, uh, open the White House door? What if he fires any Secret Service agent who would allow the federal marshals in?” Reid asked. “What if Donald Trump decides, ‘I don’t’ have to follow the law. I refuse to be held under the law. No marshal can get into the White House and any secret service agent that defies is fired’?” – READ MORE

