WATCH: Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns

MSNBC host Joy Reid asked rapper Michael Render, aka “Killer Mike,” if black people are able to legally carry guns without putting their lives in danger.

.@KillerMike addresses the incident in which two black men were arrested while waiting in a Starbucks. @JoyAnnReid asks, “Do you think that encouraging black people to carry endangers black people’s lives?” #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/3OEQ3Dh06I — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) April 15, 2018

The question came on the Sunday edition of Reid’s weekend show, “AM Joy.”

Reid played a video of two black men being arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia after they asked to use the bathroom without making any purchases.

The manager asked them to leave and when they refused, he called the authorities.

“My thinking on is that if either of those two men had been concealed carry holders, and any of those police officers had seen a gun, even though they were being as peaceful as they were, there is a great probability that they would be dead,” Reid said. – READ MORE

