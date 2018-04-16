True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns

Posted on by
Share:

MSNBC host Joy Reid asked rapper Michael Render, aka “Killer Mike,” if black people are able to legally carry guns without putting their lives in danger.

The question came on the Sunday edition of Reid’s weekend show, “AM Joy.”

Reid played a video of two black men being arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia after they asked to use the bathroom without making any purchases.

The manager asked them to leave and when they refused, he called the authorities.

“My thinking on is that if either of those two men had been concealed carry holders, and any of those police officers had seen a gun, even though they were being as peaceful as they were, there is a great probability that they would be dead,” Reid said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns
Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns

'We know that implicit bias is real.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: