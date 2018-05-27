WATCH: Josh Holt Reunites with Family After Release from Venezuela

A Utah Man Who Had Been Jailed In Venezuela For Nearly Two Years Has Returned To The United States.

A White House official says Joshua Holt arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport. The official isn’t authorized to speak about the matter by name.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who was instrumental in securing the American’s release, tweeted heartwarming video of Holt and his wife reuniting with family members in Washington, D.C.

“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” the Holt family said in a statement earlier. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1