WATCH: Josh Holt Reunites with Family After Release from Venezuela
A Utah Man Who Had Been Jailed In Venezuela For Nearly Two Years Has Returned To The United States.
A White House official says Joshua Holt arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport. The official isn’t authorized to speak about the matter by name.
Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who was instrumental in securing the American’s release, tweeted heartwarming video of Holt and his wife reuniting with family members in Washington, D.C.
“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” the Holt family said in a statement earlier. – READ MORE
