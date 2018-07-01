WATCH: Jon Stewart Desperately Attempts To Be Relevant Again in Ridiculous Anti-Trump Segment

Former host Jon Stewart made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday to bash President Donald Trump for supposedly being “cruel” and belligerent.

Stewart came out from under Colbert’s desk for a surprise cameo before launching into a crude diatribe against the commander-in-chief.

“We’re still having a little trouble adjusting to your presidency as it goes into its 500th year,” Stewart said.

“If there’s one hallmark to your presidency I find most difficult, it’s that, no matter what you do, it always comes with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and d—ishness.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1