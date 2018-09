Watch: John Kasich Says “John McCain Was Put to Death” (Video)

Just when you thought politics couldn’t get any crazier.

Enter John Kasich.

When he’s not eating a free lunch or stuffing his face at varying eateries, he’s saying Sen. John McCain was killed.

Freudian slip?

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1