WATCH: John Boehner Attacks Republican Party, Gets Put in His Place by Former Colleague

According to the Detroit News, Boehner’s comments Thursday came in response to a question at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island, Mich., about the future of the Republican Party.

Boehner’s answer was a combination of an insult to the party he used to lead, and a back-handed compliment to President Donald Trump, who led the party to victory in the 2016 presidential race.

“There’s no Republican Party,” Boehner said. “There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere.”

In an interview Sunday with Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California outlined the ways the Republican Party has succeeded in its goals with Donald Trump in the White House.

“Well, I would think it changed for the better because let’s first look at the facts, Dana,” McCarthy said. “We’re at 3.8 percent unemployment. This ties a 50-year low in America. African-Americans and women are at the lowest in unemployment. Unemployment claims are at a 44-year low. The G.I. Bill is now no longer 15 years or you lose it, it’s now for a lifetime.”

McCarthy cited other Republican achievements, such as cracking down on human trafficking online, pending action on the country’s opioid addiction crisis and rebuilding the country’s military. – READ MORE

