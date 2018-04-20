View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

WATCH: Joe Rogan Destroys Hollywood Hypocrites On Guns In Awesome Rant

Joe Rogan lit into Hollywood over its hypocrisy with guns, and it’s a must listen for anybody who appreciates honesty and common sense.

Rogan recently told Colion Noir the following:

No one is more anti-gun than Hollywood. When you hear about any sort of crime or gun violence, the left-wing people in Hollywood are the most vocal, the most virtue-signaling, the quickest to jump on their pedestal. Meanwhile, what percent of their f**king movies involves gun violence? And if you look at the Academy Awards, did you see the security at the Academy Awards? All these left-leaning liberal actors being protected by people with flak jackets on. Carrying guns with fingers outside the triggers. I mean, dogs. It’s crazy.READ MORE

It's incredible

