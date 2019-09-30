WATCH: ‘Joe Biden, What Are You Hiding?’ Declares New Ad from Republican National Committee

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is blasting former Vice President Joe Biden — a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate — in a new ad just released on Sunday.

The ad highlights the allegations surrounding the Biden-Ukraine corruption scandal — and cuts through the “impeachment inquiry” noise that’s been swirling like a thick, black, choking cloud around Washington, D.C.

The ad follows the increased scrutiny surrounding Biden’s role in getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired — something he bragged about on video last year.

The prosecutor in question was investigating Burisma, a company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, while the prosecutor was looking into corruption at the company. – READ MORE