WATCH: Joe Biden warns America’s suburbs will be destroyed by ‘hellish’ fires, floods, and superstorms if ‘climate arsonist’ Trump is re-elected

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden grimly predicted that “hellish” fires, floods, hurricanes, and superstorms would level and destroy America’s suburbs if “climate arsonist” President Donald Trump is re-elected.

The ominous prediction, which came as historic wildfires scorch much of the country’s West Coast, sounded like a prophecy out of the Book of Revelation.

The former vice president made the comments during a speech on climate change Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, as the president headed to California to be briefed on the catastrophic fires.

NEW: @JoeBiden delivers remarks on wildfires and climate change, targeting @realDonaldTrump “Trump warns that immigration is threatening our suburbs. It’s ridiculous. You know what is actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires are burning the suburbs in the west…” pic.twitter.com/xEQRWaHjZp — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 14, 2020

In the speech, though he conceded that Trump didn’t directly cause the natural disasters that have plagued America in recent months, Biden suggested that the president’s “climate denial” was a contributing factor.

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes, but if he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating and more deadly,” Biden warned. – READ MORE

