WATCH: Joe Biden stops Democratic debate to ask audience to stand and applaud for impeachment witness fired by Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden paused the Democratic debate in order to have the audience stand and applaud for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the impeachment witness who was dismissed from the national security counsel earlier in the day.

“And by the way, Col. Vindman got thrown out of the White House today! Walked out!” said Biden.

“I think we should, and the same time, he should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh!” he added to growing applause.

“I think what we should be doing now, I think we should all stand and give Col. Vindman a show of how much we support him!” Biden exclaimed. – READ MORE