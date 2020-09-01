Watch Joe Biden Slam ‘Fatherless Predators’ While Promoting 1994 Crime Bill That Targeted Blacks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden has quite the history with remarks about race that would make any Republican a non-viable candidate after the MSM was done with them.

The former Vice President, who insisted in May that African Americans ‘ain’t black‘ if they don’t vote for him, suggested last year that ‘poor kids are just as smart as white kids,’ and worried in 1977 that desegregation would force his children to grow up in a ‘racial jungle‘ – went on a tirade against minorities in 1993 while sponsoring the Democrats’ 1994 crime bill, which supercharged the mass incarceration of people of color.

There’s also that clip of Biden speaking fondly of his work with segregationists which his running mate Kamala Harris slammed him for during the primary debates (and later dismissed as nothing more than politics). – READ MORE

