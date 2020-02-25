WATCH: Joe Biden Says He Worked on Paris Climate Deal with Long-Dead Chinese Leader

Former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly claimed on Monday that he worked on the Paris Climate Accord with former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping — who died more than 20 years before its signing.

Biden made the gaffe while citing his accomplishments in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Joe Biden claimed tonight that he worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord. Except the current Chinese President is Xi Jinping. Deng Xiapoing left office in 1992 and has been dead for 23 years. pic.twitter.com/ddEAmPhkZi — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 25, 2020

“One of the things I’m proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord,” Biden said in a speech at the College of Charleston. “I’m the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them. We got almost 200 nations to join.” – READ MORE

