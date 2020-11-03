WATCH – Joe Biden Melts Down at Trump Supporters in Minnesota: ‘Ugly Folks’

Vice President Joe Biden addressed a drive-in rally Friday afternoon in a parking lot in St. Paul, Minnesota — and was drowned out by the honking of Donald Trump supporters in their cars.

During the course of his speech, Biden repeatedly snapped at the Trump fans, who protested his visit outside the fence.

“These guys are not very polite, but they’re like Trump,” Biden said, raising his hand towards the pro-Trump crowd. “They’re gonna be okay. We’re gonna take care of them as well. We need to come together. Need to fight for all these folks.”

Joe Biden being drowned out by Minnesota Trump supporters right now. pic.twitter.com/gN4Y5Xcohq — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 30, 2020

Later, Biden referred to the Trump supporters nearby as “ugly folks” as he explained why he believed a nationwide mask mandate to be a “patriotic duty.”

“Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week,” Biden stated. “This isn’t a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping their horns. This is a patriotic duty for God’s sake.” – READ MORE

