WATCH: Joe Biden laments that he couldn’t afford child care with meager salary of $42K in 1973. That’s $250K in today’s dollars.

During the Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden said he could not afford child care during his early Senate days while he living on a salary of $42,000 a year — a salary that in today’s dollars equals over a quarter of a million.

“I was a single parent, too,” Biden said after being asked about universal infant care. “When my wife and daughter were killed, my two boys I had to raise. I was a senator, a young senator, I just hadn’t been sworn in yet. And I was making $42,000 a year.”

"I commuted every single solitary day to Wilmington, Delaware, over 500 miles a day — excuse me, 250 miles a day, because I could not afford, but for my family, child care. It was beyond my reach to be able to do it," the Democratic front-runner continued.