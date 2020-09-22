WATCH: Joe Biden Just Completely Botched the Pledge of Allegiance

During a campaign speech on Monday, Joe Biden attempted to quote the Pledge of Allegiance, and instead delivered a jumbled version of it, saying, “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.”

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

I suppose he’ll want credit for including “under God,” but I suspect he only included it because Trump has been calling out the Democrats for excluding it during their convention. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --