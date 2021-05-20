WATCH: Joe Biden Hits Golf Ball in the Wrong Direction

American presidents are well known for playing golf, but as the video shows, Joe Biden did not do the White House any favors with his sad excuse for a chip shot during a recent game.

Not only did Biden not get his ball up on the green, he actually hit the ball in the wrong direction and back out onto the fairway.

LOOOOOOL this video of Joe Biden playing golf is amazing pic.twitter.com/uayezOrzZe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 18, 2021

Going back all the way to the 27th President, William Howard Taft, our commanders in chief have been socking the little white ball around the links. Indeed, the only presidents since Taft did not play during their presidencies were Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, and Jimmy Carter. FDR also did not play while in office because polio had disabled him many years before going to the White House. However, he was a golfer when he was in his 30s and was said to have loved the game. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --