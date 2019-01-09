WATCH: Joe Biden Flees After Reporter Asks if He ‘Still Gropes Children’

Joe Biden is running … but not for President.

He was spotted running away from a reporter who questioned the former vice president on whether he still gropes children.

Hey Joe, if you’re going to run for President, you might want to address this type of question. Instead of running away.

Reporter to Joe Biden: "Mr. Biden, are you still groping children – have you seen the videos Creepy Joe Biden? It's pretty disgusting sir" Well done who ever did this👏 pic.twitter.com/ssqI6hW20M — 🍃V🍃 (@V_actually) January 9, 2019