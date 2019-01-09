 

WATCH: Joe Biden Flees After Reporter Asks if He ‘Still Gropes Children’

Share:

Joe Biden is running … but not for President.

He was spotted running away from a reporter who questioned the former vice president on whether he still gropes children.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Hey Joe, if you’re going to run for President, you might want to address this type of question. Instead of running away.

Share:
admin

No Newer Articles