WATCH: Joe Biden Calls Trump Supporters ‘Virulent People,’ The ‘Dregs Of Society’

Biden, who says he’ll decided in January whether to run for president in 2020 but who is making all the moves of a presidential candidate, used a pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign annual dinner on Saturday to rip President Trump.

And in so doing, Biden had a moment reminiscent of Hillary Clinton, when she called Trump supporters “deplorables.”

Biden did his old act, starting off soft and avuncular before booming through his power points, punching the air and flailing about.

“Despite losing in the courts, and in the court of opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” he said. “This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people — virulent people, some of them the dregs of society.” – READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former second lady Jill Biden took swipes at President Trump while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner Saturday night.

While introducing her husband, Jill Biden told a childhood story about a confrontation with a neighborhood bully, and appeared to make the comparison to the president.

“There is nothing that makes either of us more angry than a bully,” Jill Biden said. “There’s nothing that’s more unfair or unjust than people using their power to try to make other people feel small, to tell them who they are or what they are capable of, to say their identity doesn’t belong.”

She added that the two wanted to “pick a fight” with bullies, a comment seen as a subtle hint at a possible Biden challenge to Trump in 2020.

Joe Biden also compared Trump to a bully. – READ MORE