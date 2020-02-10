WATCH: Joe Biden calls a young woman voter a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ in New Hampshire

Joe Biden to New Hampshire voter asking about why he lost in Iowa “you’re a lying dog-faced pony solider” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020

At a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden was asked by a young woman why he performed so poorly in the Iowa caucus. His answer surprised many political observers.”So you’re arguably the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race. You were vice president. You weren’t burdened down by

the impeachment trial,” she said. “So how do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?”

Biden then takes the microphone from her and begins his answer by noting, “It’s a good question.” – READ MORE

