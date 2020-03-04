WATCH: Joe Biden Badly Bungles Declaration of Independence Quote in Stump Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence during a speech in Texas.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created by, go, you know, you know the thing,” he said, struggling to remember the words of the famous clause from the Declaration of Independence.

You know the thing! pic.twitter.com/iorEqKgYJZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2020

The embarrassing video was quickly clipped and shared by Republican operatives on Twitter.

In the same speech, Biden asked voters to show up big for him on “Super Thursday.”

“Look. Tomorrow’s Super Thursday,” he said, before correcting himself. “…Tuesday,” he continued as the crowd chuckled. – READ MORE

