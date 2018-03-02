WATCH: Jim Jordan Spells Out Exactly Why Sessions Must Appoint 2nd Special Counsel, And His Reasoning Is Foolproof

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions must appoint a second special counsel to investigate “serious wrongdoing done at the FISA court.”

“There was serious wrongdoing done at the FISA court, at least all indications are that that took place,” Jordan pontificated. “When they didn’t present the whole truth to the court, when they didn’t tell them who paid for this dossier, when they led with the dossier, when they didn’t tell them that Christopher Steele, his relationship had been terminated in the FBI, and they subsequently go to the court to get those renewals and they don’t tell the court that information?”

“You are supposed to give the court the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I don’t think they gave them the whole truth. So, this needs investigating. The only remedy is a second special counsel.” – READ MORE

