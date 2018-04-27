Politics TV
WATCH: Jim Jordan Roasts James Comey For His Elitist Double Standard
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said the American people are tired of the way former FBI Director James Comey and Democrats have been favored with a double standard, Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”
“This is ridiculous,” Jordan said. “The American people are so fed up with this two standards. One standard for us regular folk and a different standard if your name is Clinton, Comey, Lynch, Lerner. That’s what American people are fed up.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller