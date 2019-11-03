WATCH: Jim Jordan Lays Out ‘Four Facts’ That Undermine Democrats’ Impeachment Talking Points

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued on Tuesday that there are four consistent facts that undermine House Democrats’ impeachment strategy.

“There are four fundamental facts that have never changed, never changed,” Jordan told reporters following a closed-door congressional hearing. “Mr. Vindman is not the first one we have talked to who has been on the call — we have heard from President Trump and President Zelensky. We have got the transcript.”

Jordan’s remarks came after Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified in front of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees earlier in the day about his concerns over the phone call between Trump and Zelensky that kicked off the impeachment inquiry. Democrats have touted Vindman’s reliability since he is their first witness to have firsthand knowledge of the conversation. – READ MORE