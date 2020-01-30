WATCH: Jill Biden plays to tens next to pool table in Des Moines gay bar

Joe Biden’s crowds are smaller, and his wife’s audiences are even smaller.

The First Lady wannabe played to a handful of voters at the Blazing Saddle in Des Moines on Wednesday

Speaking from a podium positioned next to a pool table, Biden warned the tiny audience that President Trump would be visiting the city tomorrow. – READ MORE

