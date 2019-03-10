WATCH: Jewish GOP Rep Calls Out Democrats for ‘Double Standard’ After ‘Watered Down’ Anti-Hate Resolution

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) continued to sound off on Thursday’s anti-hate resolution passed in the House of Representatives by pointing out the “double standard” that exists for Democrats and Republicans.

After voting against the sweeping resolution that stemmed from continued controversial comments on Israel from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Zeldin slammed the legislation in a radio interview on Sunday morning due to the fact that it failed to specifically address Omar’s remarks, which were deemed anti-semitic by many.

“Instead of a resolution naming names and being singularly, emphatically, unequivocally condemning anti-Semitism … you had a resolution that kept getting diluted and watered down, filled with moral equivalency, which is dangerous,” he told AM 970 in New York.

Zeldin was one of just 23 Republicans to vote against the resolution, which Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) called a “sham” and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called a “deceitful way to give Omar cover.” – MORE