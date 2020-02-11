WATCH: Jewish Dem Thrown Out Of Tlaib Event For Confronting Her Anti-Semitism

Former New York State Democrat Assemblyman Dov Hikind was thrown out of an event over the weekend for confronting far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) over her extensive history of promoting anti-Semitism.

The event, hosted by ‘Muslims4Peace,’ was held on Sunday at Rutgers University and was titled: “A Global Crisis: Refugees, Migrants, and Asylum Seekers – Lessons from the Prophet Muhammad”

Police just ejected me from an event of @Muslims4Peace at @RutgersU which was a fine event until @RashidaTlaib showed up. I challenged her about her antisemitism and spreading of an anti-Jewish blood libel! She had no answer for me. They will never silence us! Cc @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/vyMGCGGxlX — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 9, 2020

Hikind told The Daily Wire that the head presenter for Muslims4Peace introduced Tlaib by saying “I don’t agree with her politically, but we should hear what she has to say.”

“As started to speak about ‘showing up for allies,’ I decided it was time to take her to task for her recent promotion of an anti-Jewish blood libel,” Hikind said. “I stood up and asked her ‘what about your antisemitism? What about your spreading of a blood libel?’” – READ MORE

