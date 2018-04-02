WATCH: Jesse Watters Asks About Easter… Listen to the Absurd Answers

Fox News host and man-on-the-street interview specialist Jesse Watters decided to turn his segment toward the traditional Christian holiday of Easter.

Starting with Good Friday and ending with Easter Sunday, this holiday revolves around the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ — the Easter Bunny had nothing to do with it.

Don’t tell that to these people, though. They wouldn’t have a clue.

So Watters decided to set out and see just how much these non-religious folks knew about Easter. – READ MORE

