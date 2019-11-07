WATCH: Jerry Springer Blames Trump for Breakdown of Civility in America

Jerry Springer, the former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, best known for his crass TV show, has blamed President Donald Trump for America’s so-called lack of civility.

Springer made the comments in a discussion with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle over the weekend about whether civil norms are breaking down in the modern era.

“I used to joke and say that my anger at the president is that he took my show and brought it to the White House,” Springer said. “Civility is critical in terms of our norms, and we can’t function as a society unless we have norms of how to behave. You can’t pass enough laws to take care of every human interaction.”

Springer went on to argue that it is America’s “leaders,” be they government or even economic and religious who are most responsible.

"When they misbehave, when they say the norms don't matter, when they say, 'You can use whatever language you want, anything you can get away with, get away with it. If you don't pay taxes, you're smart.' Demeaning other people. When they have this behavior, it tells society that we really don't have any norms anymore."