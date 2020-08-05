WATCH: Jerry Nadler’s 2004 video explains sinister reason Democrats are pushing for ‘mail-in’ voting today

The Democrats are pulling out all the stops right now, pushing hard for paper ballots in their “mail-in” voting scheme.

It’s gotten so absurd that Barack Obama literally stood in a room full of people at John Lewis’s funeral and told them that “rooms full of people” are unsafe and that’s why we need “mail-in” voting.

Yet, somehow I can go to a grocery store every week and stand in lines and walk down aisles, bumping into people, but I can’t go vote in a booth by myself. – READ MORE

