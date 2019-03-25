WATCH: Jerry Nadler Gets Angry After Being Called A ‘Loser’ At Press Conference

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) became visibly angry at a press conference on Sunday after a heckler called him a loser and repeatedly reminded him of how he was “losing.”

Nadler called for Attorney General Bill Barr to testify in front of Congress following the revelation on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 elections.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) grows visibly angry during a press conference as a man shouts at him: "You guys are a bunch of losers…you guys lose again. You lose again, Nadler." pic.twitter.com/QtaHQPqyVc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 25, 2019

“You guys are a bunch of losers!” the heckler shouted. “You guys lose again. You lose again, Nadler.”

Nadler grew visibly upset as the heckler then shouted: “Good job, dirtbags, good job!” – READ MORE