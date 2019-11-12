WATCH: Jeopardy contestant uses answer to send a message to Alex Trebek, and leaves him choked up with emotion

A contestant on the quiz game show “Jeopardy” used one of his answers to send a message to Alex Trebek, and made for a viral video when the host choked up with emotion.

Trebek went public with his battle against stage four pancreatic cancer, which has only a 9 percent survival rate for five years. Viewers have offered their support for his battle, but contestant Dhruv Gaur took him by surprise during the game show.

“Dhruv, you’re smiling, I like that!” said Trebek as he went to announce their solutions to a game answer.

“Let’s take a look at your response, did you come up with the right one? No?” Trebek continued.

“What is, we love you, Alex!” read the response, which had to be made in the form of a question. – READ MORE