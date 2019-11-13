WATCH: ‘Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself’ meme pops up on MSNBC

The sentence “Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself” has emerged as a pop culture catchphrase popping up on TV and on memes across social media, sometimes creating awkward moments when people question the narrative surrounding the now-deceased sex offender’s mysterious death.

MSNBC REPORTER: “What policies stand out to you?” ALABAMA STUDENT: “Just mainly the no nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.” 😂😂😂

The statement was uttered by an attendee of last weekend’s University of Alabama-Louisiana State University football game when an MSNBC reporter inquired what students thought about President Trump’s decision to attend the event. MSNBC’s Monica Alba asked a student what he liked about the president but didn’t receive the answer she expected.

“I would say mainly just the no-nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself,” a student identified as Parker said on live television.

Alba ignored the response and quickly pivoted to another topic. – READ MORE