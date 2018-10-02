WATCH: Jeff Flake Admits FBI Investigation Will Probably Do Nothing

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake admitted in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the FBI investigation – the one he called for – into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh will probably do nothing to clarify what we already know.

“What are the chances that we are going to be in exactly the same place a week from now?” Scott Pelley asked Flake.

“There’s a chance and we knew that. And some of our colleagues said that, ‘We’ll be back here one week from now. It’ll be worse,'” Flake said. “There will be other outrageous allegations that come forward, the FBI will talk to people who don’t want to talk anymore. We won’t be any better off. There is a chance that that will happen. I do think that we can make progress.”- READ MORE

Here lies the problem with Jeff Flake and Republicans like him: Desiring civility is a fine thing, but it cannot replace your desire for liberty.

There’s a great quote from the poker movie “Rounders”: “If you can’t spot the sucker in the first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker.” Time and time again, Sen. Jeff Flake has allowed the left to use him as a tool to advance their agenda.

Flake’s desire to be accepted and loved by the left all too often ends with him knifing conservatives in the back. Repeated attempts to be liked by his enemies has now morphed into Flake working against the small-government ideals he once claimed to champion.

Flake: "Not a chance" I would have called for Kavanaugh investigation if I was running for reelection https://t.co/14QzosCZxt pic.twitter.com/si3w52c1BY — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2018

Flake didn’t delay Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation vote out of some sense of higher moral duty. Giving the FBI another week to take the same sworn statements we already have on record isn’t going to move anyone a single step closer to determining if Kavanaugh assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. For all his weakness, Flake knows this. For all his flaws, Flake is not an idiot. Well, not entirely.

I say “not entirely” because he seems to miss an essential awareness of reality. Flake is constantly being played for a fool by the left because he relates to the leftist’s desire to live in a world of make-believe. He thinks there can be some “return to civility” in Washington. If he can just shine enough Democrat shoes, pick up their dry-cleaning, or maroon himself on an island with enough of them, then all will be nice and civil.- READ MORE