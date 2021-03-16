WATCH: Jeanine Pirro Slams ‘Two-Faced, Mealy-Mouthed’ Kamala Harris For Silence On Cuomo Allegations

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro blasted Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday as a “two-faced, mealy-mouthed politician” for keeping quiet amid the increasing sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Finally, tonight, she is a fraud, a phony, a woman without a moral core, a regular two-faced, mealy-mouthed politician who swings with the wind,” Pirro said during the conclusion of her show Saturday evening.

“A real role model, ain’t she?” Pirro said, pointing out how Harris’ victory was portrayed in the media as a great leap forward for women and girls nationwide. “But remember, a woman who couldn’t get 1% of support in her party’s presidential primary nomination, a woman destined to be president, many believe, in the very near future, who can’t even answer a question about whether or not Andrew Cuomo should resign after seven women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault.”

“A woman who stands up for all women unless they are accusing a member of her political party unless it works to her political benefit…this is certainly not the kind of woman we need running this country as President.” #CLOSINGSTATEMENT pic.twitter.com/9Prc65Gg9M — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 14, 2021

After playing a clip of Harris slinking out of the room after ignoring a reporter’s question about Cuomo, Pirro mocked, “Some supporter of women, huh? A woman paraded around as a champion for women quick to believe all women, unless it doesn’t work to her political advantage. A woman who once prosecuted cases on behalf of rape victims who then turns around to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund that bails out the men who rape women.” – READ MORE

