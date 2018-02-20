Watch a Japanese hypercar go from 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds

For reasons that are mostly arbitrary, evaluating a car’s 0-60 MPH time has become the de facto standard for measuring a car’s raw acceleration. Indeed, the only reason we even pay attention to 0-60 times is because it’s the closest approximation to the 0-100 km/h standard used elsewhere in the world. Now you might be wondering: why was 100 km/h chosen as a benchmark in the first place? Well, who doesn’t like a nice round number.

Although there are a number of other performance metrics which are far more instructive than an impressive 0-60 time, that’s the reality the automotive world operates in. That’s the metric we all have a frame of reference for. That being the case, you’ll undoubtedly be impressed by the Aspark Owl, a hypercar out of Japan that can go from a full stop to 60 MPH in just 1.9 seconds.

The Owl, meanwhile, exists today and was recently captured on video doing its thing in what seems like a back lot of some random building. And while the Owl reportedly achieved the feat using racing tires, Aspark notes that future iterations will be able to hit that same impressive 0-60 time with street legal tires. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *