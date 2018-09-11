WATCH: James Woods Shares Video of Heroic Cincinnati Cops to Honor ‘Men and Women Nike Chooses to Degrade’

The footage Woods shared was of Omar Perez’s attack on Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Bank last week. The bank was a gun-free zone in which Perez used a handgun to wound two and kill three.

James Woods reacted to the body cam footage of the courageous officers, saying these are the brave individuals that Nike has disparaged by supporting left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick’s protest efforts.

What’s most powerful in this video is the images of police officers having a face-to-face gun battle with the kill-crazy gunman. These are the men and women @Nike chooses to degrade, disparage, and humiliate. #StandForLawEnforcement https://t.co/xyz8giKtD5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 8, 2018

“What’s most powerful in this video is the images of police officers having a face-to-face gun battle with the kill-crazy gunman,” Woods tweeted Saturday. “These are the men and women @Nike chooses to degrade, disparage, and humiliate.”- READ MORE

Gold Star wife Brittany Jacobs held nothing back when talking about her husband and fellow members of the military with Fox News on Sunday.

Jacobs’ husband, Sgt. Chris Jacobs, served as a Marine for 11 years before being killed in a training accident. She was extremely upset after seeing the new Nike ad featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, claiming what Kaepernick endured is not true sacrifice.

Brittany Jacobs: “There’s so many great men and women in this country that have sacrificed everything and Colin Kaepernick, he’s not one of them.” pic.twitter.com/JrbAssTNeO — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2018

“There are so many great men and women in this country that have sacrificed everything,” Jacobs said. “Colin Kaepernick, he’s not one of them.” – READ MORE