WATCH: James Woods Destroys Obama Legacy, Shows Americans the 1 Video Barack Wanted Us To Forget

While Democrats and their media allies chase the phantom of “Russian collusion” with the Donald Trump campaign, leave it to conservative champion James Woods to pass on a Twitter post to remind Americans of just how brazenly Democrats downplayed the threat posed by Russia during the Obama administration.

Woods passed on a video of the moment in a Saturday retweet, with the message: “This is like an ice cream Sundae.”

And here’s the video – just in case Democrats have forgotten it:

Obama wouldn’t want this video to be shared. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/cs5O2Nls6W — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2018

“Governor Romney, I’m glad that you recognize that Al Qaida is a threat, because a few months ago when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia, not Al Qaida,” Obama said. “You said Russia. And the 1980s, they’re now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because, you know, the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”- READ MORE

Most of America got its first look at Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok during his televised congressional testimony Thursday, and he made quite an impression.

It wouldn’t be surprising if words like “smarmy,” “arrogant” and “condescending” were trending on social media while Strzok was dismissing inquiries about his political bias and explaining how his text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from being elected president “in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy.”

The FBI official came across like a Hollywood supervillain with his “cat that ate the canary” sneer and head-and-shoulder wiggle.

Great snakes writhe alike… pic.twitter.com/VBPncAW2CB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

As he often does, actor James Woods had a perfect take on that moment.

Woods paired the Strzok video with an old one of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making a similar motion, and tweeted it with the words, “Great snakes writhe alike…”– READ MORE

