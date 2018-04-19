View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: James Comey says he could “potentially” testify against Andrew McCabe

Former FBI director James Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday that he feels “conflicted” about former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s criminal referral.

Comey also said he could “well be a witness” against McCabe if he’s prosecuted for “lacking candor” during former hearings. – READ MORE

"Sometimes even good people do things they shouldn't do."

