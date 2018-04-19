WATCH: James Comey says he could “potentially” testify against Andrew McCabe

Former FBI Director James Comey says that he would “potentially” be a witness if criminal charges are brought against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/nTaBLSOr7c pic.twitter.com/s2ZGbxRwvc — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 19, 2018

Former FBI director James Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday that he feels “conflicted” about former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s criminal referral.

Comey also said he could “well be a witness” against McCabe if he’s prosecuted for “lacking candor” during former hearings. – READ MORE

